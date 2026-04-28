PRO-3: 636 firearms surrendered in CL

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported that a total of 636 firearms were collected from February 24 to April 26, 2026, as part of its intensified campaign against loose firearms in Central Luzon.

The firearms were confiscated in operations, voluntarily surrendered by civilians, and deposited by owners for safekeeping, according to PRO-3.

Data showed that 239 short firearms and one light weapon were seized.

Meanwhile, 299 short firearms and 13 light weapons were voluntarily surrendered by civilians in support of the government’s campaign against loose firearms.

An additional 83 short firearms and one light weapon were deposited for safekeeping, bringing the total number of firearms to 636.

The operations also led to the arrest of 221 individuals for violations of existing firearms laws.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 Director, lauded the operating units and the public for their cooperation in the campaign.

“This accomplishment reflects our sustained and focused efforts to rid our communities of loose firearms. Every firearm accounted for is a potential threat prevented. We will continue to intensify our operations and encourage the public to support our campaign toward a safer Central Luzon,” Mendez said.