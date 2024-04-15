PRO 3: 8 rebels surrender in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Two active and six former members of communist groups in Central Luzon surrendered to authorities between April 4 and 11, 2024 the Police Regional Office Region III (PRO 3) said over the weekend.

The two active members prior to surrender were identified as "Ka Gabriela” of Rebolusyonaryong Hukbong Bayan (RHB), and "Ka Usting” of Aguman Dareng Maglalautang Capampangan (AMC).

The other surrenders include "Ka Jomar” of Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP) under the Josefino Corpuz Command; "Ka Ivy” of Iskwad Primera Platoon Sentral of Bagong Hukbong Bayan (BHB); "Ka Jayjay” of Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda Bataan-Zambales; "Ka Orna” of Bayan Muna (UGMO); "Ka Berting” who was under KLG TarZam; "Ka Lenlen” of Pambansang Katipunan ng Magsasaka (PKM).

The ex-rebels also turned over their firearms, ammunitions and explosives to authorities during their surrender.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., director of PRO 3, said the surrender of the former rebels was facilitated amidst ongoing efforts of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).

He urged the remaining members of different communist groups to lay down their arms and take advantage of the benefits under the government's Enhanced - Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

E-clip provides financial package including immediate assistance, reintegration process, and a starting capital for livelihood to active and former rebels who decides to surrender and return to the folds of law.

"The Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines continue to encourage all remaining supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army to return to the government fold and unite for a terrorism-free nation," he said.