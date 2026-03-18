PRO-3 adopts energy conservation measures

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) said it has started implementing energy-saving and fuel conservation measures in its offices across Central Luzon.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of PRO 3, said the initiative helps them manage government resources efficiently while continuing to deliver its mandate of maintaining peace and order in the region.

The PRO 3 said its practical energy-saving practices include switching off non-essential lights and electrical equipment during lunch breaks and after office hours, setting air-conditioning units to 24 degrees Celsius, maximizing natural lighting and ventilation, and encouraging virtual meetings.

The Central Luzon police has also strengthened fuel conservation practices by limiting non-essential travel, consolidating official trips, avoiding unnecessary engine idling, and ensuring proper maintenance of government vehicles.

Government offices were encouraged to cut electricity and fuel consumption and limit non-essential travel, while ensuring that essential services remain uninterrupted.

“These simple but practical steps help us manage resources responsibly while sustaining our operational readiness. Our personnel remain fully committed to protecting our communities while contributing to the government’s efforts to conserve energy and public resources,” Mendez said.

He assured the public that the measures will not disrupt police services.

PRO-3 personnel remain on duty to ensure public safety across Central Luzon, the police official said.