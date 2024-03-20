PRO-3 all set for Holy Week

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Police Regional Office Region III (PRO-3) said it is set to deploy over 1,000 personnel for the safe observance of Holy Week.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of PRO 3, said maximum deployment of personnel from different police units in Central Luzon will be conducted starting March 25 until March 31.

"We are expecting influx of passengers in bus terminals and at the same time pilgrims and devotees to local churches and pilgrimage sites are expected to flock especially on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, this is why I have ordered the maximum deployment of our personnel," Hidalgo said.

The police official added that he tapped the support of other police units, force multipliers and auxiliary forces such as Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams and Radio net groups to help in the maintenance of peace and order.

Hidalgo said police presence is being intensified through increased foot/mobile patrols.

He added that the PRO3 established Police Assistance Desks/Centers (PADs/Cs).

"Road safety marshals will also be deployed in convergence points particularly in bus terminals, airport, seaports and recreational areas including highways, main thoroughfares and crime prone areas to ensure maximum police presence," he said.

Policemen in the region will also provide area security in churches and chapels on Palm Sunday as the Holy Week officially starts, Hildago added.

“Semana Santa is a time for spiritual reflection for our Catholic devotees and we want them to hold their devout activities without worries. We are committed to ensure their safety and maintain peace and order in the week-long observance of Holy Week,” he said.