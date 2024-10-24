PRO 3 chief: Technology helps in solving crimes

CAMP OLIVAS --- Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, Police Regional Office-3 (PRO3) director, said that "the application of advanced technologies can easily solve any crimes."

Maranan said this during the courtesy call of Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (RAGPTD) officers on Monday.

He added that a significant aspect of the Regional Director's strategic direction involves the digital transformation of PRO 3?

Maranan highlighted the application of advanced technologies such as GPS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the use of drones, and other digital tools.

He told this to the members of RAGPTD who had the opportunity to share their insights, projects, and activities.

The RAGPTD contributions added depth to the discussions, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at achieving shared objectives.

The RAGPTD said the dialogue between the advisory council officers and the PRO 3 director serves as a crucial step in aligning efforts and ensuring that all stakeholders are working together toward a common goal of enhancing police service and community relations. (Ric Sapnu)