PRO-3: CoC Filing in CL generally peaceful

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The filing of Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) for local candidates in Central Luzon concluded peacefully, according TO the Police Regional Office III.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, PRO-3 director, said no untoward incidents were reported during the week-long activity from October 1 to 8.

He attributed the positive outcome to the collaborative efforts of the police force and partner agencies in ensuring the safety and security of the electoral process.

“We are pleased to report that the filing of COCs in Central Luzon proceeded smoothly and without any major incidents. This success reflects the dedication and vigilance of our law enforcement units,” he said.

Maranan assured the public that the police force remains committed to stringent security measures in preparation for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

He said the focus will now shift to sustaining the momentum by continuing law enforcement operations, such as conducting checkpoints, OPLAN Sita, and simulation exercises.

"We aim to create an environment that will enable a safe, orderly, honest, and peaceful election,” Maranan said.

He also reiterated PRO-3’s commitment to upholding the democratic process in the region.

"Your police force, in collaboration with our partner agencies, is working tirelessly to provide the best security coverage possible. We are fully committed to upholding the sovereign will of the people and ensuring that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation,” he said.