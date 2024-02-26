PRO 3: Crime rates in CL down by 5.9%

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., who marked his first year as head of the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3), announced a 5.9 percent decrease in crime incidents across Central Luzon.

Hidalgo claimed that crime prevention efforts and police presence in the region have been intensified since he assumed his current post on February 22, 2023.

He said this resulted in a reduction in crime volume, with 37,754 incidents reported from February 22, 2023 to February 21, 2024, compared to the 40,114 logged during the same period in 2021 to 2022.

Hidalgo said a total of 1,310 "most wanted" persons 7,341 "wanted" persons were arrested.

He added that a total of 5,861 anti-illegal drug operations were conducted resulting to the arrest of 8,319 drug suspects, confiscation of 21,301.85 grams of shabu, 63,503.94 grams of marijuana, and 25 tablets of ecstasy with an aggregate value of P154,037,486.27.

The Campaign Against Illegal Gambling led to the arrest of 6,233 individuals, confiscation of P3,792,926.00 bet money, and the filing of 1,722 criminal cases in court, the police official said.

Hidalgo also disclosed the confiscation of 1,296 assorted firearms and arrest of 662 persons.

Oplan Katok efforts also resulted in the surrender and the deposit of 2,200 various firearms, while a total of 606 cases were filed in court for violation of RA 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The implementation of Internal Security Operations has also accounted for a total of 913 members and supporters of threat groups (227 surrendered,11 arrested and 675 withdrew support) with the confiscation and recovery of 264 assorted firearms and 255 explosives.

Hidalgo thanked PRO-3 personnel for their commitment to public service.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration in maintaining peace and order in Central Luzon.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of every resident in the region,” he said.