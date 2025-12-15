PRO-3: Crimes in CL drop in November

Crime rates in Central Luzon declined by 5.87% in November 2025, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported on Monday.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, PRO-3 director, said that comparative data showed that the total crime incidence decreased by 210 cases -- from 3,576 cases in October to 3,366 in November.

Eight Focus Crimes also recorded a drop by 4.07%, from 1,522 cases in October to 1,460 in November.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicles, and carnapping of motorcycles.

Peñones reported that all Top 10 Most Wanted Persons at the regional level were arrested within four days in November following an intensified manhunt operations supported by actionable intelligence and coordination among operating units.

He said the same momentum continued in December, with all Top 10 Most Wanted Persons at the regional level arrested within the first week of the month.

Peñones said the regional police conducted 724 anti-illegal drug operations in November.

These led to the arrest of 1,077 drug personalities, and recovery of illegal drugs worth P25.30 million --- 3,676.116 grams of shabu valued at P24.99 million and 1,390.774 grams of marijuana worth P166,892.88.