PRO-3: Crimes in CL went down in 2025

The Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) reported on Sunday that crimes in Central Luzon went down last year.

The CL police claimed that this was brought about by an increase in crime solution efficiency.

Statistics showed that the number of crimes dropped to 35,706 in 2025 from 36,444 in 2024.

The PRO 3 said undex or focus crimes (homicide, murder, robbery, rape, physical injury, theft, carnapping and motorcycle theft) fell to 3,228 from 3,713.

Crime solution efficiency for focus crimes rose to 70.42 percent from 67.01 percent in 2024 as a result of increased enforcement against illegal drugs, criminal gangs, wanted persons and loose firearms, the CL police office added.

Data released by the regional police showed that in 2025, 10,725 anti-illegal drugs campaigns and operational accomplishments with the arrest of 788 high-value individuals and 9,937 street-level suspects were recorded by various units.

Illegal drugs confiscated included more than 164 kilograms of shabu, 48 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves, 13,745 marijuana plants, and over 2.5 kilograms of kush, with a total value of P1.13 billion.

Operations against organized crime resulted in the arrest of 47 gang members, while eight others surrendered, according to police records.

Manhunt operations led to the arrest of 19 regional most wanted persons, three provincial most wanted, seven municipal most wanted, and 19 other wanted suspects for various offenses.

Police also confiscated 1,470 firearms, arrested 1,390 violators, and recorded 2,589 firearms that were surrendered or placed under police custody.