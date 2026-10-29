PRO-3 deploys 13,497 personnel for Undas

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said it will deploy 13,497 police personnel, augmentation forces and force multipliers across Central Luzon to secure cemeteries, major roads and other public areas during the observance of All Saints Day and All Soul's Day.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of PRO-3, said the security operations from October 30 to November 3 will cover 688 interment sites -- 501 cemeteries, 175 memorial parks and 12 columbaria.

The PRO 3 said some 7,991 police personnel will be assigned to security and public safety duties, including 2,802 at interment sites and 5,189 in other convergence places.

They will be supported by 857 personnel from other agencies and 4,649 members from advocacy groups and force multipliers.

The regional police office has also established 614 Police Assistance Desks (PADs) to assist the public and provide immediate response to emergencies.

Police visibility measures will be implemented along major highways and expressways, including the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), amid the expected increase in travelers.

“Our personnel will be visible where the public needs them most. Our priority is to keep people safe and make police assistance readily available throughout the observance of Undas,” Mendez said.

He urged the public to secure their homes before leaving, plan trips ahead, follow traffic and cemetery rules, and keep children and personal belongings attended to.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. We ask everyone to remain alert, cooperate with authorities, and immediately report suspicious activities, emergencies, or any situation requiring police assistance. Our personnel and Police Assistance Desks are ready to help,” he added.