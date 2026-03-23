PRO 3 deploys 2-K cops for Ligtas SUMVAC 2026

Some 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Central Luzon to ensure a safe summer vacation under the “Ligtas SUMVAC 2026” campaign, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the regional police force will be on heightened alert from March 29 to May 31, 2026, as thousands of travelers are expected to visit tourist destinations across Region 3.

“In line with the directive of our Chief PNP, we are strengthening police visibility and ensuring proactive deployment of our personnel to safeguard the public during this summer season. Our priority is clear—to protect lives, secure communities, and ensure safe travel for all,” Mendez said.

He said security measures include "foot and mobile" patrols, as well as the establishment of police assistance desks in bus terminals, airports, seaports, major highways, and tourist destinations.

Road safety marshals will also be deployed to manage traffic flow and assist motorists along major routes.

Mendez said he directed unit commanders to coordinate with local government units, government agencies, non-government organizations, and volunteer groups to ensure a unified approach to public safety.

Force multipliers, including Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams and radio groups, will be mobilized to support law enforcement operations, particularly in crowded areas.

“Security is a shared responsibility. We call on the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activities. Your cooperation is vital in keeping our communities safe,” Mendez added.