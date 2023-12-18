PRO-3 deploys 3-K cops for Ligtas Paskuhan 2023

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Police Regional Office III is on full alert for implementation of LIGTAS PASKUHAN 2023.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, chief of Police Regional Office III, said at least 3,000 personnel are deployed as early as December 16 to monitor all transport terminals, business and commercial establishments, places of worship, and community firecracker zones and display areas.

The deployed police men are tasked to provide public assistance to missing persons particularly children and elderly in collaboration with other agencies and volunteer organizations, Hidalgo said.

Motorist Assistance Hubs with Route Safety Marshals in major thoroughfares and secondary roads in the region are also in place until January 6, 2024.

"I have instructed our provincial, city and municipal directors to continuously conduct police-focused operations and sustain the level of alertness and vigilance being displayed as Enhanced Managing Police Operations is being carried out," Hidalgo said.

He added that security inspections and police presence are intensified in all bus terminals and places of convergence.

Hidalgo said they also partnered with force multipliers such as volunteer groups, private security guards, and government security forces to enhance security coverage in the communities.