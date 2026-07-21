PRO 3 eyes collaboration with police vloggers

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said it is set to collaborate with police officers, who are active on social media vlogging in a bid to combat fake news.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of PRO 3, met with cop vloggers from various parts of Central Luzon during a courtesy call at Camp Olivas on Tuesday, July 21.

The PRO 3 said the move is expected to help in promoting accurate and responsible public information.

Mendez thanked the vloggers for supporting the Philippine National Police’s information campaign.

The Police official underscored the importance of working together to counter misinformation and improve public awareness.

The meeting also reaffirmed PRO3’s partnership with digital content creators in advancing transparency, public trust, and community engagement. |via Tristan Jingco