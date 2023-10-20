PRO-3: First day of BSKE campaign period peaceful

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The opening of the campaign period for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Central Luzon was generally peaceful, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, director of PRO-3, said that no untoward incidents or violence related to elections were reported across the region on Thursday, October 19.

"From the outset of the Barangay and SK campaign period until its culmination on October 28, we hope for a continued atmosphere of tranquility," Hidalgo said.

The police official reiterated Central Luzon police force’s commitment to security related to BSKE 2023.

These measures include the checkpoints, the OPLAN Sita, gun ban, and simulation exercises conducted by the Philippine National Police and Commission on Elections.

"Our police force, in collaboration with partner agencies, is dedicated to providing comprehensive security coverage and ensuring a safe, orderly, honest, and peaceful electoral process on October 30. We are steadfast in upholding the sovereign will of the voting public," Hidalgo said.