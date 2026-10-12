PRO 3: Focus crimes in CL drop by 14.6%

The eight focus crimes in Central Luzon declined by 14.6 percent in the first 10 days of October, according to Police Regional Office III (PRO-3).

The report showed that crimes dropped from 82 from September 21 to 30, to 70 from October 1 to 10.

Police attributed the decline in crime rates to preventive measures, including police visibility, operations against wanted persons and illegal drugs, and efforts to account for firearms with expired registrations.

The PRO-3 said it accounted for 913 firearms from October 1 to 10 under its Accounting and Disposition of Firearms with Expired Registration (ADFER) program to reduce the risk of firearms being lost, illegally transferred or used in criminal activities.

The regional police also cited a patrol system, which strengthens police visibility and deployment in areas requiring closer monitoring, and the Unified 911 emergency response system, which facilitates public access to police and other emergency services.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the crime rate decline was encouraging but stressed the need to sustain crime prevention efforts.

"Preventing crime requires more than one approach. Visible policing, intelligence work, focused operations, firearms accounting, and timely response have to work together. The decrease is encouraging, but the more important task is to sustain the effort and remain responsive to what is happening on the ground," Mendez said.

The police official added that PRO 3 will continue monitoring crime trends and adjust police deployment and operations based on conditions across Central Luzon.