PRO-3 intensifies campaign vs online child exploitation

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) has intensified its campaign against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, ordered police units in Central Luzon to enforce measures against crimes, including exploitation of children through digital platforms.

“Our commitment is clear. We will aggressively pursue and dismantle networks involved in online child abuse. The protection of our children is non-negotiable,” Mendez said.

He directed the enhancement of cyber-patrol monitoring operations and coordination with the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) and Women and Children Protection Desks (WCPD).

Mendez said he ordered the prompt filing of appropriate charges against identified offenders.