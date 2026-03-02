PRO-3 intensifies fight vs drugs, smuggling

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) said it has intensified its campaign against illegal drugs and smuggling across Central Luzon.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, the newly-installed PRO-3 director, said anti-criminality operations conducted across the region resulted in the confiscation of illegal drugs amounting to ₱2,959,455.22.

The prohibited drugs were recovered following buy-bust operations and serving of warrants by various provincial and city police stations.

Mendez also disclosed the recovery of smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱158,129.

He said the intensified anti-smuggling drive is in line with the directive of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla Jr., who has called for stronger enforcement against illicit trades.

According to Mendez, the accomplishments were the result of intelligence-driven operations and sustained enforcement efforts under the Philippine National Police’s Focused Agenda.

“These efforts are anchored on strategic enforcement and community partnership. Our objective is not only to confiscate contraband, but to protect communities from the broader harm caused by illegal drugs and illicit trade,” Mendez said.

He assured the public that operations against illegal drugs, smuggling, and other criminal activities will continue across Central Luzon as part of PRO-3’s commitment to public safety and institutional professionalism.