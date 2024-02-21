PRO-3 launches quick crime response drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) launched an anti-criminality strategy dubbed ‘Quick Dial Quick Response’.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo said the program is designed to enhance the efficiency of quick law enforcement operations in Central Luzon.

He said it will integrate the contact information of nearby police stations into the quick dial settings of dedicated cellular phones of enrolled business entities which contains the contact number of the police station.

"It will serve as an alarm system for those business establishments that are enrolled with the system to establish a direct link to the local police by merely dialing the dedicated cellular phone number of the police station without any conversation and would trigger the quick deployment of police response team to be sent to their area," Hidalgo said.

The police official added that "Quick Dial Quick Response" will capitalize on the power of modern technology.

He said innovative initiative leverages cellular phone’s all key dialing capabilities to facilitate emergency calls that will prompt police response to address crime and public safety emergencies.

"Suppose crime incidents would occur, upon receiving the call without answering, the police station will immediately dispatch police responders to the location of the business establishment that made the call, expediting the deployment of law enforcement resources to address emergencies such as robberies, hold-ups, and other crime incidents that necessitate police action and other public safety concerns," Hidalgo said.

He added that the program is part of PRO-3's commitment in ensuring safer communities through proactive crime prevention strategies and rapid emergency response capabilities.

"By harnessing the strong potential of technology and fostering collaborative partnerships with local businesses, this initiative aims to significantly reduce response time and enhance overall public safety and security within Central Luzon," he said.