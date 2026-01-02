PRO-3 logs 113 incidents in New Year celebrations

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3) reported that 113 holiday-related incidents across Central Luzon during the New Year 2026 celebrations.

These included 29 firecracker-related cases, which resulted in 31 injuries.

No deaths were recorded based on official PRO-3 statements.

The regional police office also reported zero stray bullet victims during the period as of press time.

In connection with indiscriminate firing, police arrested three suspects and confiscated five firearms.

No PNP or other uniformed personnel were involved in

iresponsible discharge of firearms.

The PRO 3 also reported the seizure of 50,994 illegal firecrackers, including 448 boga cannons.

Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. Director of PRO 3 , attributed the statistical outcome to police visibility, and community cooperation, in line with the PNP Focused Agenda.