PRO-3 logs decline in focus crimes under Safer Cities Initiative

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) recorded a decline in the eight focus crimes during the implementation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government's (DILG) Safer Cities and Communities Initiative.

Data released by PRO-3 Sunday showed that focus crimes dropped from 939 cases recorded between Dec. 24, 2025 and April 5, 2026 to 894 cases during the 103-day implementation of the initiative from April 6 to July 17.

Focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft, and motorcycle theft.

Overall, cases involving the eight focus crimes fell by 1,623 -- from 9,506 between Jan. 6 and April 5 to 7,883 cases from April 6 to July 4. Among the crimes that posted the biggest drops were carnapping, rape, physical injury and theft.

The regional police office also reported heightened enforcement of city and municipal ordinances in coordination with local government units (LGUs), resulting in the apprehension of 712,437 ordinance violators.

Of the total, 168,657 violators were fined while 543,780 received warnings or were released, generating a total of PHP71.95 million in fines.

The PRO-3 said sustained ordinance enforcement not only improved compliance with local laws but also increased police visibility, promoted public discipline, and helped deter criminal activity in communities.

The Safer Cities Initiative reinforces the Philippine National Police's Focused Agenda on intensified police operations, community engagement, and responsive and people-centered policing.

"The decline in focus crimes shows that the DILG's Safer Cities Initiative is making a real difference in Central Luzon,” PRO-3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said. “As we continue to intensify ordinance enforcement, increase police visibility, and strengthen our partnership with local government units and the community, we are creating an environment that discourages criminal activity." (With a report from Jason de Asis/PNA)