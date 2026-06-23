PRO 3 men directed to secure firearms

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3) director, has directed all police personnel in Central Luzon to exercise heightened vigilance in the safekeeping and security of their issued firearms.

The Central Luzon police said the directive underscores the duty of every police officer to ensure that "government-issued firearms are properly secured, safely stored, and kept beyond the reach of unauthorized individuals at all times."

Mendez emphasized that proper firearm custody is a fundamental obligation of every police officer and a vital component of maintaining public trust and community safety.

"Recent incidents serve as a reminder that every firearm entrusted to a police officer carries a serious responsibility. I have directed all PRO 3 personnel to strictly comply with existing policies on the custody, handling, and safekeeping of issued firearms. We must remain vigilant and ensure that these firearms are never left unattended or placed in situations where they may be accessed or misused by unauthorized persons, particularly children," Mendez said.

The Region 3 police head likewise instructed commanders across the region to strengthen supervision and ensure strict compliance with firearm accountability measures within their respective offices, stations, and units.

He stressed that discipline and accountability should be reflected not only in police operations but also in the proper care and security of government-issued equipment.

"The badge we wear comes with a duty to lead by example. By exercising responsible firearm ownership and strict accountability, we can help prevent avoidable incidents and reinforce the public's trust and confidence in the police service," he added. (Via PRO 3)