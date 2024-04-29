PRO-3 offers free rides during transport strike

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) is providing assistance to commuters who are affected by the three-day strike from April 29 to May 1.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, PRO-3 chief, said over 100 vehicles have been mobilized to transport affected individuals.

He added that 3,466 police personnel are deployed across the region to ensure public safety throughout this period.

“As of Monday noon, no major transport groups in Central Luzon have reported participation in the strike,” Hidalgo said.

The police official thanked transport operators in Central Luzon for the cooperation and their support for government initiatives to prevent transportation disruptions within the region.