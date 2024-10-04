PRO-3 organizes SITG Capistrano

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Brigadier General Jose Maranan, newly-installed director of Police Regional Office III, has ordered the formation of Special Investigation Task Group “Capistrano” to resolve the death of Bulacan Liga ng mga Barangay President Ramilito Capistrano.

On Thursday, October 3, Capistrano and his driver were shot dead by a group of men while driving along the service road in Malolos City.

Maranan said the SITG Capistrano was tasked to lead the investigation of the case.

“We are examining all possible angles to determine the motive and are utilizing all available resources to resolve this tragic incident. Our team is currently gathering evidence to identify the perpetrators,” Maranan said.

The police director assured the public, as well as the victims’ families, that the case is being treated as a top priority due to the involvement of a local official.

Maranan extended his deepest condolences to the victims' families and called on the public to report relevant information.

The public may reach the probers through the PNP hotline at 09985985330 or 09176235700.