PRO-3 records 14.95% drop in CL crime rate

Central Luzon recorded a 14.95 percent decrease in focus crimes, according to the Police Regional Office Region III (PRO-3).

The regional police said that cases declined from 214 to 182 during the comparative periods of February 1 to 23, 2026 and February 24 to March 18, 2026.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, attributed this development to the intensified police visibility, proactive operations, and coordination with communities across Central Luzon.

“This positive development reflects our firm commitment to proactive policing and strong community partnership. We will sustain and further strengthen our efforts to ensure safer communities across Central Luzon,” Mendez said.

The PRO-3 said the reduction of crime volume were observed in murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping.

The CL police added that it continues to monitor crime trends and implement interventions in areas requiring attention.