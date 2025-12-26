PRO-3 releases list of banned firecrackers

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) has released the list of prohibited and allowed firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The regional police office said this is part of its Ligtas Paskuhan Campaign in Central Luzon.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, PRO-3 Director, said the sale, distribution, and use of these firecrackers are prohibited under existing laws and Philippine National Police regulations.

The banned firecrackers and devices include Watusi, Piccolo, Poppop, Five Star (Big), Pla-Pla, Lolo Thunder, Giant Bawang, Giant Whistle Bomb, Atomic Bomb, Atomic Triangle, Large-size Judas Belt, Goodbye Delima, Hello Columbia, Goodbye Napoles, Super Yolanda, Mother Rockets, Kwiton, Super Lolo, Goodbye Bading, Goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, Coke-in-Can, Pillbox, and Kabasi.

Also prohibited are oversized or overweight firecrackers, imported finished fireworks, unlabeled locally made firecrackers, devices with unsafe fuse burn times, polyvinyl pipe or “boga” devices, and those containing hazardous chemical mixtures.

The manufacture, sale, transport, or distribution of firecrackers sans permits are likewise not allowed.

Allowed firecrackers include Baby Rocket, Bawang, El Diablo, Judas Belt (small triangulo), Paper Caps, Pulling of Strings, Sky Rocket (Kwitis), and Small Triangulo.

The said items may only be purchased if these are locally made, properly labeled, not oversized or overweight, and sold only in authorized firecracker zones.

Allowed pyrotechnic devices (pailaw) include Butterfly, Fountain, Jumbo (regular and special), Luces, Mabuhay, Roman Candle, Sparklers, Trompillo, and Whistle Device, as well as similar items that meet safety standards and permit requirements.

Peñones said selling permitted items outside authorized zones and dealing in illegal firecrackers are punishable by, with penalties including confiscation of items, fines, and possible criminal charges.

The public is advised to buy fireworks only from authorized vendors and to report violations to the nearest police station or through the 911 hotline.