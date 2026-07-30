PRO-3 seizes ₱1.5-M shabu

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said two buy-bust operations in Pampanga and Tarlac led to the arrest of two persons and seizure of more than ₱1.53 million worth of shabu on July 29, 2026.

In Candaba, Pampanga, operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 3 (RPDEU3) and other police units arrested Donald during a buy-bust operation.

Seized from the suspect were 121 grams of shabu worth ₱822,800, marked money and other pieces of evidence.

In a separate, operatives of the Tarlac City Police Station arrested "Penpen." Confiscated from her possession were 105.37 grams of shabu valued at ₱716,516, as well as marked money, a mobile phone, cash, and other pieces of evidence.

Brigadier General Jess B Mendez, director of PRO 3, commended the operating units for their successful operations.

He said the accomplishments reflect PRO3's efforts to keep illegal drugs out of communities across Central Luzon.