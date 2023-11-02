PRO-3: Undas 2023 generally peaceful

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Central Luzon was generally "peaceful", the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported yesterday.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said no major incidents have been reported after thousands of Filipinos flocked to the different cemeteries all over the region to pay respects to their departed relatives.

“This is the result of the advance preparations laid out by all Philippine National Police units of PRO-3 to ensure the safety of motorists, commuters, and the public,” he said.

Hidalgo said 4,000 police personnel were deployed in strategic places across the region for security.

He added that the surprise inspections conducted by the different Red Teams and the designated area supervisors complemented the overall security measures of the regional police.

Hidalgo said that Police Assistance Centers and Police Hubs remain established along major thoroughfares particularly in the ingress and egress points of expressways in the region until yesterday.

“This is to help motorists who were travelling towards their different provinces and for those heading back to Manila and other places to report for work on Friday, November 3,” the police director said.