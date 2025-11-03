PRO-3: Undas in CL peaceful, orderly

The observance of All Saints Day in Central Luzon this year is peaceful and orderly, according to the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3).

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones Jr., PRO-3 director, said more than 3,000 personnel were deployed in different parts of the region to ensure public safety in cemeteries, terminals, highways, and churches during the long weekend.

The police official added that police assistance desks were set up in major roads including NLEX, SCTEX, and TPLEX, while road safety marshals assisted motorists.

Peñones said the success of the security operations was attained through the cooperation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, local government units, barangay officials, traffic management groups, volunteer organizations, and force multipliers.

“Peace and order are shared responsibilities. Our continuing success this Undas reflects the unity, professionalism, and dedication of every stakeholder in Central Luzon,” Peñones said.

He added that PRO-3 personnel will remain on heightened alert until November 5 to assist travelers and maintain security in areas of public convergence.