PRO-3 vows peace, order amid protests versus corruption

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) on Thursday vowed to ensure peace and order following reports of possible mass protests.

The PRO-3 said comprehensive security measures have been put in place to safeguard communities.

The regional police force also assured that people’s constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly will be upheld and respected.

“Our personnel have been reminded to exercise maximum tolerance and to observe proper protocols in managing public gatherings, ensuring that lawful protest actions may proceed in a safe and orderly manner without compromising the rights of others,” the PRO 3 said.

The police also appealed for public cooperation to ensure that normal government services, commerce, and day-to-day activities will not be disrupted.

“Rest assured, your police in Central Luzon will continue to safeguard peace, protect lives and property, and guarantee that both public safety and the rights of all are upheld,” the PRO-3 added.