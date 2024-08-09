PRO3 boosts disaster response capabilities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) has strengthened its disaster response capabilities with the acquisition of new equipment worth P400,000.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said they procured 440 life vests and 440 ABS hard hats intended to secure personnel during disaster response operations.

Hidalgo said the new equipment were financed through PRO-3's contingency fund amounting to P404,000.

The life vests and hard hats were distributed to the police provincial offices in Btaan, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

“This is just the first tranche of our disaster equipment procurement. More will follow, as it is crucial to continually upgrade our gear to enhance our disaster response capabilities,” Hidalgo said.

He added that by investing in modern and reliable equipment, PRO-3 ensures that its personnel are better prepared to respond to natural disasters to safeguard the lives and properties.

Hidalgo also urged the public to report emergency and crimes to PRO3's hotlines 0917-6235700 and 0917-5562597 or social media channels via the Facebook page: Police Regional Office 3.

“This will ensure timely and effective responses from the authorities, further enhancing the safety and security of the community,” he said.