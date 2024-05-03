PRO3: Copper cable theft attempt foiled

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — An attempted stealing of copper cable in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija was foiled by local police and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) in the area on Thursday morning.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of the Police Regional Office III, said authorities intercepted a gang of thieves in the act of stealing 700 meters of copper cable valued at P600,000.

Hidalgo said the attempted heist targeted critical infrastructure owned by the Philippine Long Distance Company (PLDT) in Barangay Quezon District in Cabanatuan City.

“The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 AM and was promptly reported by vigilant witnesses, leading to the rapid response of Cabanatuan City personnel,” he said.

Police apprehended 10 individuals who were involved in the theft, while another one managed to elude arrest.

Hidalgo said the suspects, who are residents of Quezon City and Caloocan City and

mostly drivers and helpers, were caught in the act of cutting through copper cable underneath a manhole.

“This successful interception highlights the crucial role of community vigilance and collaboration in combating organized crime and protecting essential public assets,” he said.