PRO3 launches employee appreciation program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) launched a program designed to recognize outstanding uniformed personnel from municipal and city police stations across the region.

The program is entitled 'Station IDOL of the Month', which stands for Ideal Deeds of a Law Enforcer.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said the program is aimed to uplift the morale and enhance the welfare of police personnel by recognizing their contributions to the upholding of rule of law and ensuring public safety.

"Through this initiative, members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) who demonstrate exceptional performance in their respective duties will be acknowledged and rewarded," he said.

Hidalgo added that the initiative is overseen by a Station Selection Committee.

The committee is tasked with identifying deserving individuals from each station.

Recipients will be honored during the Flag Raising Ceremony every Monday at their respective units or offices and at the Regional Headquarters.

Each awardee will receive a Letter of Commendation and a cash incentive.

"We must acknowledge the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of our personnel who tirelessly work to maintain law and order within our communities. The 'Station IDOL of the Month' program serves as a platform to express our gratitude and appreciation for their invaluable service," he said.

Hidalgo added that the launching of the program comes at a crucial time when police face challenges in connection with the performance of their duties.

"Despite the challenges they face daily, our personnel remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. We have to ensure that their dedication does not go unnoticed," he said.