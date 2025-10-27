PRO3: P5.6M drugs seized in week-long operation

A weeklong anti-criminality drive conducted by different police units in Central Luzon led to the confiscation of P5.6 million worth of illegal drugs and arrest of hundreds of suspects.

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3) said a total of 177 operations from October 19 to 25 resulted in the seizure of 837.382 grams of shabu, 105.617 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and 12.884 grams of kush with a combined street value of P5,614,573.60.

Authorities in the region said they arrested 255 persons during the operations.

Manhunt efforts also led to the arrest of 134 wanted individuals, including wanted persons.

Police likewise recovered 51 loose firearms -- 24 were confiscated, 19 surrendered, and 8 deposited.

Meanwhile, 22 individuals were arrested in numerous operations, among them a 35-year-old man tagged as the prime suspect in the killing of a Liga Ng Mga Barangay president in Bulacan province.

The suspect was apprehended in Barangay Tangos South, Navotas City, following an operation conducted by the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit, the Bulacan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Navotas City Police Station.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant for two counts of murder (Criminal Case Nos. 988-M-2025 and 989-M-2025) issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 11 in Malolos City, Bulacan, with no bail recommended.