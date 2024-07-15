EVEN before the issue of POGOs came up, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo already had a hard-line stance against them.

In response to a directive of Pampanga Governor Dennis G. Pineda to all munici[al and city mayors dates June 13, 2024, Mayor Garbo responded in a letter dated June 20, 2024 and detailed the actions taken in compliance to said directive, viz: 1) May 17, 2024 posted press releases thru the Mabalacat City News FB page and shared by the Voice News Weekly, Cable TV 44 Pampanga, RW FM 95.1 Journal Daily Online FM; 2) On June 6, 2024, during the City Development Council meeting, MCG called on all 27 barangay chairmen to be vigilant in monitoring suspicious activities and operations of establishments within their respective barangays; 3) June 13, 2024 report of Tennessee Mendoza, BPLO officer noted by Marlene Mendiola, City Treasurer regardng proactive inspection of possible POGO-related operations in Mabalacat City. The results of the critical inspection showed that no POGO operations were found. Notwithstanding, continuing inspections are being conducted following an Action Plan proposed by the BPLO.

Note that the actions taken by City Mayor Cris Garbo were done way before the good Governor’s directive, proof that the mayor is proactive, alert and vigilant over the issue of POGOa.

£ £ £

I would like to extend my belated birthday greetings to Rosan S. Paquia, EnP, head of the City Planning and Development Office. For this jolly good fellow. He complements the proactive stance of City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo in the enhancement of peace and order in the city.

Posters containing photos of Poblacion Barangay Chairman Elmer Totong S. Mendiola have sprouted around Mabalacat City spreading awareness of Totong’s plan to run for the city council. Totong is a good addition to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for his able leadership and vision for Poblacion.