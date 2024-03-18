Probe on Balubad human rights violations sought

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has appealed to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to conduct an investigation into the alleged human rights violations committed by armed demolition team of Clarkhills Properties Corporation.

The demolition team, who carried firearms during the demolition on March 12 at Sitio Balubad, Barangay Anunas, reportedly engaged in a shooting rampage that left five residents injured.

The victims were identified as Gregorio Navarette, 47; Anna Marie Alper, 57, both residents of Purok 2, Barangay Anunas, Angeles City; John Singian, 22, and Alvin Nobicio, 32, of Purok 1 in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City; and Melvin de la Cruz, 36, of Barangay Margot, Angeles City.

On February 8, 2024, a similar confrontations occurred between the Clarkhills demolition team and the residents.

In a letter to Lawyer Richard Paat Palpal-Latoc, Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Lazatin has appealed for an investigation on human rights violations allegedly committed by the demolition team.

"While the City Government recognizes the rights of Clarkhills Properties Corporation, our priority, first and foremost, is to look out for the well-being of our constituents," the mayor said.

Lazatin has cited “several reports of alarming instances of violence and human rights violations allegedly committed by the Clarkhills demolition team.”

Among the reports include the use of firearms against the residents picketing the area; demolition of houses while residents are still inside their homes; erection of checkpoints in the area; restricting the entry and exit of people in the area; and other acts of violence, resulting in children being hurt.