Proclamation of 14 BSKE winners suspended

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — At least 14 winners at the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Pampanga were not proclaimed by the Commission on Elections yet due to disqualification charges filed against them.

Elmo Duque, Assistant Director of Commission on Election in Central Luzon, said the unproclaimed winning candidates included four barangay chairmen, one kagawad; and two Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson and seven kagawad.

He said the elected bets are facing disqualification charges of vote-buying, premature campaigning, or illegal campaigning, respectively.

“Ibig sabihin, hindi sila makakaupo hangga’t hindi nadedesisyunan ang kaso nila sa division na nag-issue ng notice of suspension,” Duque said.

He added that suspension order on their proclamation will be lifted if they win over their disqualification charges but will be officially barred from assuming their post if otherwise.

“Kung favorable sa kanila ang maging decision, pwede na sila maproclaim pero kung hindi, pwede naman sila mag-appeal,” Duque said.

The unproclaimed winners in Pampanga are part of the total of 34 candidates in Central Luzon who were issued Notice of Suspension of Proclamation.