Project NOAH Flood Maps for Community Safety

With the ever-growing threat of severe storms and flooding facing the country, everyone must be prepared and well-informed. Project NOAH Executive Director Mahar Lagmay encourages the public and the various local governments to make use of Project NOAH's hazard maps, which will show them the areas prone to flooding. Utilization of their maps would further enhance planning and lessen the risks in case a disaster strikes.

These hazard maps are easily accessible through the website of Project NOAH at http://noah.up.edu.ph. A visit to the site will inform you whether your area is in a flood or landslide hazard zone. This is an essential tool for families, the community, and local governments in formulating appropriate measures for prevention and response.

Recent events showcase why this is so important. Typhoon Tino brought unprecedented rainfall to Cebu, and with it flash floods reached the second floor of homes and swept away whole riverside communities. At least 92 people died in Cebu alone, while thousands have been displaced, and infrastructure has been severely damaged. Even areas considered safe-certain upland barangays-which were never exposed in previous instances, have gotten flooded for the first time, as streets became literal rivers in an episode exposing the many vulnerabilities connected with the rapid urbanization and failure of drainage. Days later, Super Typhoon Uwan compounded the crisis that triggered landslides and forced precautionary evacuations in Cebu, leaving more than 1.4 million people displaced nationwide. These back-to-back disasters reveal how swiftly conditions can turn deadly when communities are not prepared.

Aside from the hazard maps, Project NOAH maintains an impact-based forecasting system at http://noah.up.edu.ph/noah-studio. This tool delivers the possibility to determine in advance areas that will be affected by flooding a day before the arrival of any storm. Such early warnings provide enough time for evacuation and preparation, helping to minimize severe damage and loss of life.

Utilizing Project NOAH Flood Maps is not solely for the authorities but for everyone. In today's world, accurate information is the key to safety. The communities become more resilient through this technology. Let us not allow the opportunity of preparedness to slip away from us.

Ultimately, safety depends on our ability to act early and wisely. Visit http://noah.up.edu.ph today and check the risks in your area. Let us work together towards innovative solutions for the protection of our families and communities from the perils of flooding and other hazards.