Prophecies on the United States: volcano to civil unrest

Many parts of the world seem already gyrating in pain from wars and natural disasters, yet recent messages from Heaven say we are still in a period of grace despite also affirming that the times of tribulations have been birthed.

Events in the recent years had been prophesied most accurately by Catholic mystics (such as the attack on the Twin Towers in New York) while other prophecies as dire if not even more horrific remain pending, their occurrence resting on whether enough conversion would be made.

The credible Catholic prophets of our times include third-degree Augustinian and stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla whose messages allegedly received from Heaven since 2009 were published in 2017 with blessings from Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata Guevarra, SBD of Esteli, Nicaragua. Luz has been receiving messages from Heaven even up to now.

Among the conditional prophecies given her concerned the United States. I am hereby sharing some of such prophecies.

From the Blessed Mother on May 10, 2015: The great nation of the North, the United States will be communist without being communist; it will abhor My Son and thus it will attract to itself its people’s chaos. The civil war will arrive, causing men great pain. It won’t be long before this comes to the United States.

On May 16, 2018: “Pray, My children, the great Yellowstone volcano will surprise man.”

On Mach 2, 2018: “The United States continues its purification, Nature gives it no truce and an earthquake alerts this nation.”

On June 20, 2015: “Hunger will lead men to kill their brothers; chaos will arrive unannounced, rebellions will not cease—on the contrary, they will increase in all the countries. The United States will have another racial revolution which will be repeated in European countries.”

On Aug. 23, 2017” “Pray, My children for the United States. The country of the eagle will suffer. The liberty that appears with its torch in hand will be torn down by those who will enter its territory. Its ground will shake as most of the Earth will shake, for few will be the days when some country will not feel the force of the earth’s shaking.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 6, 2017: “Pray My children, pray for the United States, this nation’s purification continues through Nature and man himself. A powerful volcano will roar in this nation and all of Humanity will be threatened.”

On Sept. 26, 2017: “Pray for the United States, it shakes and water purifies it.”

On May 6, 2015: “Pray, My People, pray for the United States. It will strongly suffer because of Nature. It will suffer where sin more than abounds, where indifference towards Me more than abounds and where I have been hurled out of My children. The West Coast of the United States will be surprised. The Sun shines on humanity and the Moon arrives promptly when it grows dark. The Sun will place humanity on a great alert. And the signs of My Closeness will constantly be visible.”

Meanwhile, Luz de Maria again received only last May 28 another message from Saint Michael the Archangel. Here is the message as translated from Spanish to English (capitals retained):

“Beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity, I COME TO YOU TO BRING YOU THAT WHICH IS THE DIVINE WILL.

WHO IS LIKE GOD? NO ONE IS LIKE GOD!

“Humanity continues to be blind, not wanting to comply with the Divine Will. People are living according to their misused human ego, like mute dogs, hiding the essence of everything that is occurring before humanity and which is contrary to God’s Will.

“IN THESE TIMES THE HUMAN RACE FINDS ITSELF BEFORE THE LOVE OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, WHO WILL DEFEAT THE INFERNAL SERPENT AND EVERYTHING THAT RISES UP AGAINST GOD.

“Our Queen and Mother of humanity, the Morning Star, draws the hearts of her children like a magnet so that they would work and act for good, but the children of Her Divine Son do not want to listen to the Maternal Requests that leave debauchery behind and call them to make amends and convert.

“Beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity, be creatures of wisdom, using human intelligence entrusted to the light of the Divine Spirit, so that He would guide you at all times. In this way you will save your soul and bear witness to Divine Love and Action.

“By remaining in worldliness and within its arrogant and vain ego, this generation is unable to look beyond what it can see, becoming stirred up in confusion, which leads to division among God’s faithful.

“AT THIS MOMENT HUMANITY IS SHAKING, STUMBLING IN ALL AREAS: SPIRITUALLY, SOCIALLY, IN HEALTH, EDUCATION, FOOD AND ECONOMICS, SO THAT THE SON OF PERDITION WILL TAKE POWER BEFORE THE EYES OF HUMANITY.

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, spiritually undermined humanity is the fuel that the Devil needs in order to go against the Mystical Body of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“War will occur and humanity will suffer the unspeakable.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray tirelessly for one another.