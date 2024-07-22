Prophecy: Statue of Liberty to be destroyed, sink into the sea

A cousin who came across Heaven’s dire prophecies via credible Catholic mystics once expressed to me her concern for her grandchildren. What am I to do if the severest prophecies begin to happen, she asked me.

My reply could only be how I answered the same question I asked myself years ago: keep myself in a state of grace, humbly do only good and do it better, pray and trust in Divine Mercy and focus on the ultimate destination which is Heaven. I knew it would be difficult, more so for one like me who had spent many years distanced from God, so trust and faith in Divine Mercy must be allowed to flourish and overwhelm.

Only those who keep blinders on would say that our times are “as usual”. No, there are so many occurrences indicating that the universe is pushing history to unprecedented apex, both in the vicissitudes of Nature and follies of mankind.

The “signs of the times” are with us and, as mystics warn, are rising to a troubling crescendo as the leaves of the calendar turn with trepidation.

Heaven continues to warn us, baring to us more of what’s to unfold in our days.

Only last July 10, Our Blessed Mother had another message through third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla. I share the message thus:

“Beloved children of my Immaculate Heart, I love you little children, I bless you. I ask you to devote some of your daily prayers to humanity.

“Beloved children of my Divine Son, when humanity speaks of peace, false peace comes and war becomes fiercer. Most countries, as well as their institutions, are in serious conflicts. The institutions that were strong pillars of states and gave them solidity, are now weakened by the concessions to which they have been exposed by their leaders.

“In the name of my Divine Son, I call you to pray for one another and not to lose your faith, to live according to the teachings of my Divine Son, to be observers of God’s Law, respecting sound Tradition and practicing the sacraments, which are so neglected at this time. Human beings wander from country to country, carrying with them diverse ideologies, which hasten the fall of what has supported human life.

“Countries will be unexpectedly attacked from within, principally in Europe. This will happen at dawn; it will be like a swarm of bees attacking without warning. Various countries will be attacked in Europe. In France, blood will run in the streets. Italy will be surprised by the arrival of troops from communist countries; there will be chaos. England will not be the same country that exhibits luxurious palaces. Luxury will disappear, and everything will be in ruins.

“The Middle East will be on fire. Combats are increasing that cannot be stopped. Suffering will increase; foreign countries will arrive quickly; and in the blink of an eye, the great conflict will grow.

“Little children, in North America the Statue of Liberty will be torn down, it will fall into the sea and sink, foreshadowing the suffering of that great nation.

“Large and small countries will all suffer due to merciless minds that think only of winning. South America will receive many of my children in search of safety. Before this happens, South America will be purified. Revolution will break out in Argentina. My Divine Son grieves over this. Brazil will suffer, becoming inflamed. The laughter of the carnivals will be heard no more; human beings will cry out to God for mercy. Chile will suffer severely. My children will look for their families in great desperation. In Colombia, they are about to fall into the hands of those who have no mercy; but they will be assisted by their brother countries.

“All this is necessary, little children. It is necessary! You will live in the midst of miracles that will be granted, thanks to the supplication of those who live in prayer. The angelic legions protect them and deliver them from the clutches of the enemy.

“Faith is necessary. Not fear, not dread, but faith. Beloved children, my Divine Son calls you to be steadfast worshippers. Consecrate your homes to Our Hearts. Those who must leave their homes will feel the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Remain in faith, without despair. You know what you need to know. Continue on the way with your lamp lit with the best oil – faith in the Divine promises. I welcome you as Mother, I protect and bless you. I received you at the foot of the Cross of my Divine Son, and I will never forsake you. I bless you, little children. Times of peace and continuous blessing will come.”

More prophecies to happen soon have been revealed via other mystics. Last July 13, Our Blessed Mother, also known as Rosa Mystica and Queen of Peace, told mystic Eduardo Ferreira as follows.

“Peace. Beloved children of my sweet and Immaculate Heart, on this day spent in prayer, I, your Mother, Rosa Mistica, Mother of the Church, want to bless you in a very special way.

“Little children, call me Mother; I am your Mother and I wish to be with you, whether in sadness or joy. My children, on this day I invite you to unite with me for peace within the Church. My children, do not forget, you are my dearly beloved children. My heart overflows with joy at the celebration of the 77th anniversary of my first apparition as Mary, Rosa Mistica, to my daughter Pierina in the Montichiari hospital on July 13, 1947. On this day, I visit all the seminaries, convents, and everyone who has done the thirteen days of prayer [trezena] with love and trust – and you, as well, who put this request into practice. I want to thank you. I love you very much. I am making a shower of graces descend upon you, coming from the heart of my Divine Son Jesus. My children, start praying for the new Pontiff now. Pray. Pray. Pray. I am the Mother of Love, the Mother of the Word. Pray for my favored sons, the priests. Pray for my seminarians, pray for peace in your families. I am the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace. With love, I bless you.”