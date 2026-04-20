Proposed feeding, medical missions ordinance opposed

A business leader has expressed opposition to a proposed ordinance in the City of San Fernando regulating feeding and medical missions.

Rene Romero, senior fellow of Pampanga Business Circle, warned that the proposed measure may discourage civic participation and delay outreach efforts.

The said ordinance, introduced by Councilor Noel Tulabut in March 2026, received mixed reactions from various sectors.

“Regulation must not come at the expense of compassion and participation,” said Romero in his letter dated April 17 to Tulabut ahead of the scheduled April 21 public hearing.

Romero described feeding programs and similar initiatives as “fundamental acts of goodwill,” and “regulating them through a rigid permit system may be seen as excessive and counterproductive.”

He urged the city government “to strive to create an environment where those who wish to help are encouraged, processes are simple and efficient, and government and civil society work hand in hand for the welfare of our people.”

Romero raised concern over the proposed ordinance’s structure, saying “the present structure, particularly the mandatory permit requirement and the imposition of penalties for non-compliance, may inadvertently create barriers to the very groups that are helping the city address critical needs in nutrition, healthcare, and social welfare.”

He also warned that “the imposition of fines, even for procedural lapses, may discourage civic organizations, private donors, religious groups, and volunteers from conducting outreach activities within the city."

The businessman noted that these groups “play a vital role in complementing government efforts.”

Citing possible bureaucratic hurdles, Romero said requirements such as “multiple documents, approvals, and advance submissions may not be practical” for outreach efforts that are often organized on short notice or depend on available donations.

“Instead of improving coordination, the ordinance may result in fewer outreach activities being conducted, thereby affecting beneficiaries who rely on these services,” he added.

As an alternative, Romero proposed “a simple notification system (in lieu of prior permit approval); deemed approval mechanism for timely action; removal of unnecessary certification requirements that may cause delays; automatic exemptions during emergencies; and emphasis on basic safety and sanitation standards.”

He also suggested that the city government should consider administrative or executive guidelines instead of a “highly punitive ordinance."

Romero said this would achieve the same objectives “with greater flexibility and ease of implementation.”

“It is important to recognize that the city government, while mandated to deliver social services, cannot do so alone. Civil society organizations and private sector partners are essential in bridging existing gaps,” Romero said.

He added that policies “should aim to encourage and enable participation, rather than create additional layers of compliance that may hinder it.”

Romero urged the city council to consider consultation, legal and policy alignment, and refinement of the ordinance provisions.