Proposed NALEX to improve connectivity, economy: mayor

A portion of the proposed Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX) project of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) may soon be constructed in Masantol town.

On Tuesday, May 5, Mayor Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu, met with SMC officials to discuss the scope of the proposed project.

Under the plan, an interchange will be constructed in Barangay Malauli, spanning approximately 4.7 kilometers from the boundary of Hagonoy and Masantol up to the said village.

The project is part of the Greater Capital Region Integrated Expressway Network – Component 1, which aims to link major roads in the region.

Once completed, the expressway is expected to ease travel for motorists and create more opportunities for trade, investment, and other economic activities in Masantol.

Guintu expressed support for the project and assured coordination with concerned agencies to facilitate its implementation.

“Malaki po ang epekto nito sa connectivity at sa ekonomiya ng ating bayan kaya sisiguruhin natin na maipapatupad ng maayos ang proyekto,” Guintu said.

NALEX is a proposed toll road project of SMC designed to improve connectivity between Metro Manila and Northern Luzon.

The planned expressway is envisioned to link major expressways such as the North Luzon Expressway and provide additional access routes to Bulacan and nearby provinces.

The proposed road is seen to decongest existing highways, shorten travel time, and support regional economic growth by enhancing the movement of goods and people.