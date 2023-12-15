Proposed P5-K aid to low income workers welcomed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The proposal of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to give a "one-time" P5,000 assistance to private sector workers getting a monthly salary of P23,000 below was welcomed by labor groups, as well as the Department of Labor and Employment or DOLE.

The DSWD is eyeing funds from its "Ayuda sa Kapos sa Kita" program which is included in the 2024 national budget.

On Thursday, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the plan will be a big relief to workers if it materializes.

"Off the cap, any plan that will alleviate the plight of the workers and their families is worthy of serious consideration and support," he said.

Labor groups Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Partido Manggagawa vowed to support the proposal.

“Any effort to survive the inability of workers' take-home pay to cope with the ever-increasing impact of inflation is welcome. Workers’ income should immediately be augmented with a substantial wage hike as the measly wage adjustments are not sufficient to save workers, in general, against the ever-increasing quicksand of poverty," KMU chairman Elmer Labog said.

For his part, Partido Manggagawa chairperson Rene Magtubo said the plan will be helpful to workers.

"That's a good plan and we support it. This will be helpful to workers that are having difficulties in coping with the high cost of living," he said.