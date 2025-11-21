Protect children vs online exploitation: Mayor Geld

The State of the Children’s Address (SOCA) 2025 in Mabalacat City centered on the local government unit’s fight against online child exploitation.

During the event, Mayor Geld Aquino has underscored the need to protect kids against all forms of abuse.

Led by Aquino and Vice Mayor Jun Castro, the SOCA 2025 emphasized the city government's programs and efforts to protect children.

Aquino also stressed the importance of raising awareness and strengthening safeguards against online child sexual abuse. He said that this is a growing threat amid the digital age.

“Ito ay paalala sa kahalagahan ng proteksyon laban sa online sexual abuse at exploitation, pati na rin ang pangangalaga sa kabuuang karapatan ng mga bata,” Aquino said.

“Ito rin ay hamon at panawagan sa gobyerno, komunidad, at bawat mamamayan: ang mga bata ay hindi lamang dapat protektahan, kundi dapat ding pakinggan, bigyan ng pagkakataon na lumahok, at gabayan tungo sa kanilang paglago at pag-unlad,” he added.

Aquino said the city government's child protection initiatives, covering Survival, Development, Protection, and Participation Rights, reflect its "unwavering determination to uphold a safe and nurturing environment for every child."

The event gathered local officials, barangay leaders, child protection advocates at the SMX Clark Convention Center on Friday, November 21.

The local government unit has earned numerous awards in recent years for its programs promoting the welfare, safety, and holistic development of children.

A highlight of the event was the awarding of the Gawad Makabatang Barangay Award, which recognized barangays that demonstrated outstanding efforts in child protection, development programs, and youth participation initiatives.

The city government said the 2025 SOCA reinforces its vision of a safer, more inclusive, and child-centered community, where every child is valued, heard, and empowered.