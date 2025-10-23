Protect kids from sexual abuse, exploitation: LGU

The City of San Fernando Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) opened its three-day Capacity Building Activity and third quarterly meeting on October 21, 2025, at the Subic Freeport.

The first of the three-day activity focused on the LCPC’s third Quarterly Meeting, where members discussed preparations for the upcoming National Children’s Month celebration in November.

Councilor Kaye Pineda, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Women, Children, and Family Affairs, underscored the effort of Mayor Vilma Balle Caluag (LCPC Chairperson) related to the program.

Pineda said Caluag's administration champions the welfare and protection of Fernandino children through programs, ensuring that their rights are upheld and safety remains a top concern.

Following the meeting, council members participated in the “Orientation on Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM)” facilitated by Sherryl Santos of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region III.

The session aimed to strengthen the capacity of local implementers in addressing child protection cases in the digital age.

The three-day capacity-building program, which culminates on October 23, likewise featured discussions and workshops on adoption, foster care, and related laws.

This was facilitated by the Regional Alternative Child Care Office III, to further equip LCPC members with the knowledge and tools necessary for effective child protection and social welfare service delivery. |via CSF Information Office