Protesters in CL assail Pax Silica, Trump's Visit

Hundreds of protesters from various sectors in Central Luzon gathered at the Astro Park-Salakot area in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, on Sunday, November 15, to oppose the proposed Pax Silica project and the planned visit of United States President Donald Trump to the Philippines for the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The demonstration brought together multisectoral organizations and participants from Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, and Tarlac.

Clifford Piñera, national coordinator of the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) Pampanga Chapter and convenor of Pampanga Against Pax Silica, said the gathering marked the start of protest activities opposing the initiative and Trump’s expected visit.

Among the participating organizations were Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Luzon, Anakbayan Pampanga, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, and student groups from Pampanga State University and the University of the Philippines Clark.

Piñera said police personnel approached the protesters and informed them that their activity had no permit.

He said authorities also did not allow them to extend their program beyond 10 minutes.

Piñera added that a portion of the road near the protest site was closed and traffic was rerouted, which he claimed limited the protesters’ opportunity to reach motorists and commuters.

No untoward incidents were reported during the demonstration.

John Ray Franco, a Pampanga State University student and Anakbayan Pampanga representative, said students joined the protest because of their opposition to what they described as the interests behind the Pax Silica initiative.

He added that the group believes the initiative could strengthen militarization and serve the interests of powerful sectors in the United States.

Franco said that the protesters oppose what they consider the exploitation of Filipino communities.

Meanwhile, Renzel Puing of the University of the Philippines Clark raised concerns about the government’s spending priorities and the potential implications of the initiative for farmers, Indigenous communities, and other groups of Filipinos.

Puing also expressed apprehensions over the project’s possible electricity requirements, claiming that it could account for a substantial portion of the country’s annual electricity consumption.

The protest concluded at around 11:30 a.m., after which participants dispersed.

SunStar Pampanga tried to seek comments from Angeles City Police Station 4 commander, Major Ronan Eblahan, who was overseeing the security deployment with members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Highway Patrol Group (HPG). Eblahan declined to comment. |via Tristan Jingco