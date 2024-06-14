Prov'l Board probes Porac POGO issue

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Pampanga Provincial Board yesterday held a committee hearing on the recent raid on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) compound in Porac town.

The hearing was led by Third District Board Member Ananias Canlas with the presence of Mayor Jaime Capil and officials from the Municipal Government of Porac.

Canlas said the hearing aimed to determine how the POGO facility was able to operate despite existing government procedures and regulations.

The board members scrutinized the procedures conducted by the local government unit to ensure that said facility was compliant with government regulations, here board members lamented certain lapses in procedures.

Both Canlas and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda lamented that the issue had greatly damaged the reputation of local officials and the province.

Capil told the board members that the local officials have done their responsibilities.

He claimed that he was strict in the issuance of permits to businesses included in the "negative list" of the local fire bureau.

The mayor added that they had been conducting inspections of the facility on May 3.

Capil said they were only allowed to enter the holding area and were prevented from entering the main compound.

The mayor added that their investigations were overtaken by the recent raid conducted by the Presidential Anti Organized Crime Commission or PAOCC.

Capil reiterated that it is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) who has the power to inspect the facility.

The Provincial Board is set to conduct more hearings regarding the issue.