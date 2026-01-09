Prov'l government assists 27 families affected by fire

On the orders of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, the Provincial Capitol responded to assist 27 families affected by a fire in Barangay San Bartolome, Municipality of Santo Tomas last January 7.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), in coordination with Provincial Board Member Dr. Kaye Naguit, distributed food and other items to the victims.

Naguit also provided psychosocial debriefing to the women who were affected by the incident.

According to the report of Provincial Fire Marshal Jose Raymund Manimbo, two people were injured as a result of the incident, including an 11-year-old girl who is currently receiving treatment after sustaining second-degree burns.

In total, 27 families or 117 individuals were affected by the incident.

One of the possible causes being considered by the municipal fire department is an unattended candle from one of the houses in the area.

The provincial government is set to conduct an assessment for Emergency Shelter Assistance for families affected by the fire.