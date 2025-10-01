Prov'l gov't boosts disaster readiness of coastal villages

The Provincial Government of Pampanga said it is boosting the disaster preparedness of its periphery barangays.

The Capitol said it distributed mobile phones and generator sets to officials of 21 coastal barangays recently.

Each barangay received one mobile phone with unlimited call, text, and data services and one generator set to ensure uninterrupted communication and power supply during calamities.

The equipment will allow barangay halls to serve as charging stations when electricity is disrupted, ensuring coordination with municipal and provincial authorities during emergencies.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the turnover of equipment to the village officials.

"The provincial government provided these emergency disaster and monitoring equipment so that barangay halls can serve as charging stations whenever power supply is disrupted," Vice Governor Pineda said.