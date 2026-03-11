Prov'l gov't conducts pregnancy seminar

The Provincial Government of Pampanga gathered 2,687 pregnant women from different districts at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center for a day of lectures on proper newborn care, nutrition, and ways to ensure safe deliveries as part of the celebration of Women’s Month.

The initiative aims to reach pregnant women early, especially those in their first six months of pregnancy.

The seminar is expected to provide the beneficiaries with knowledge on prenatal care, proper nutrition, and other things that may help ensure safe childbirth and prevent maternal and infant deaths.

Of the participants, 469 came from the 1st District, 1,180 from 3rd District, and 1,038 from 4th District.

During the event, Fourth District Board Member Dr. Kaye Naguit shared essential information on maternal and infant health.

“Marami po kaming natutuhan sa lecture lalo na sa pagbubuntis at talagang nagpapasalamat po kami sa tulong na binigay ninyo sa amin,” said beneficiary Melissa Mercado of Mabalacat City.

The Pampanga Capitol said that aside from the lectures, each participant received P2,000 in cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and an additional P1,000 from the provincial government.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led the event and distribution of aid to the beneficiaries.

The participants also received free vitamins and underwear from the provincial government and “Nanay kits” from the Nanay Partylist.