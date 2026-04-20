Prov'l gov't distributes P4M medical assistance

Some 87 Kapampangans received around P4 million worth of medical assistance from the provincial government on Monday.

The event was led by Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

The officials said this is part of the provincial government's health support program.

According to the Capitol, a large portion of the beneficiaries are cancer patients, including Aling Agrefina Salvador, a liver cancer patient who received ?58,000 to help cover her treatment expenses.

The program is conducted regularly every Monday, with millions of pesos allocated weekly to assist people in need of medical support.

Residents who wish to avail of medical assistance may proceed to the Capitol or designated assistance desks, submit complete medical documents such as medical certificates, diagnosis, prescriptions, and billing statements, present a valid ID and proof of residency in Pampanga, fill out the required application form, and wait for evaluation and notice of the approved assistance amount.